INDIA

Kunzer Army Camp holds event for J&K girls on Int’l Women’s Day

By NewsWire
On the occasion of International Women’s Day, with the theme of ‘Gender Equality Today for a Sustainable Tomorrow, the Kunzer Army Camp in Baramulla district on Tuesday organised an event at the Kunzer Municipal Park in which around 1,426 girls of all ages participated.

At the gathering on women empowerment, views of students about Women’s Day, gender equality and role of women in the society were also discussed. A total of 21 guest speakers shared their views on various issues related to women.

All the girls were counselled about the importance of higher education and career opportunities available for them. The students also shared their thoughts about the improvement needed in the syllabus and other infrastructure required in the schools.

