An E-Permission service portal for non-resident travellers, visiting border areas of North Kashmir’s Kupwara district, was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner (DC) Khalid Jahangir on Monday.

Speaking at the occasion, the DC said that the launching of the online portal is an innovative step by the District Administration to boost the tourism activities in the district.

It will also facilitate non-resident travellers, visiting border areas of Karnah, Keran and Machill in getting online permission with convenience.

Until now, the permission was given offline for which the travellers had to consume time to visit DC office physically.

It was informed that any traveller, wishing to visit the border areas of Karnah, Keran and Machill can access the portal at http://epass.kupwara.co.in.

