INDIA

Kurhani bypoll: 11% voting till 9 a.m.

NewsWire
0
0

An 11 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 9 a.m in bypoll to Bihar’s Kurhani where 3,11,728 voters are likely to decide the fate of 13 candidates, as per the Election Commission data.

According to the EC, the voting got underway at 7 a.m and will conclude at 6 p.m.

Long queues of voters could be seen outside 320 polling booths in this Assembly constituency.

The main contest is between JD-U candidate Manoj Kushwaha and BJP candidate Kedar Gupta. Besides, Gulam Murtaza Ansari of AIMIM and Nilabh Kumar of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) are also in the field.

Ansari and Kumar could turn out to be vote ‘katwas’ (divider of votes) respectively for JD-U and BJP.

During the recently concluded Gopalganj bypoll, AIMIM and BSP candidates turned out to be ‘vote katwas’ for the RJD candidate, who lost the election with a narrow margin of 1,794 votes.

Candidates of AIMIM and BSP bagged 20,000 votes of Muslims and Yadavs who are considered as the core vote bank of the RJD.

As per the sources, learning a lesson from Gopalganj bypoll, the JD-U asked VIP to bring a candidate who belongs to upper caste Bhumihar community to cut the votes of BJP.

In case, AIMIM candidate would cut the votes of JD-U, the VIP candidate would eat into the votes of upper caste Bhumihar. The Bhumihar community is considered as traditional vote bank of BJP.

20221205-113606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    The curious case of ‘General Rani’ and ISI chief

    7 killed in Yamuna Expressway accident

    IANS Review: ‘Poikkal Kuthirai’ is a film that works in parts...

    ‘Rajasthan is a state of men’, Minister Dhariwal on state being...