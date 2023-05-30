Former West Bengal Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said on Tuesday that it would be a wrong approach if the state government tries to control the Kurmi agitation in the state by using force.

Chatterjee’s comments came after the police arrested nine persons, including two Kurmi leaders, for their alleged involvement in the attack on the convoy of Trinamool Congress national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee last Friday.

On Tuesday, Chatterjee was presented before a special PMLA court here in connection with the alleged multi-crore teacher recruitment scam in state-run schools, where he spoke to mediapersons.

“Applying force on the people from the Kurmi community will not be the right approach. Rather, the issue should be resolved through mutual discussions. I will request Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee to initiate discussion with the Kurmi people at Junglemahal,” he said.

At the court, Chatterjee complained to the judge that he is not getting proper treatment at the prison where he is housed now.

“It is not fair that an inmate should get medical attention 10 days after he complains about an ailment. I request you to look into the matter. If I die now, on whom will the trial continue,” Chatterjee was heard telling the judge.

The mediapersons waiting at the court premises also asked Chatterjee about the allegations levelled by her once close confidant Arpita Mukherjee, accusing him of being the mastermind and the prime beneficiary of the alleged recruitment scam.

However, Chatterjee refused to comment on the matter.

Rather, he expressed satisfaction over the lone Congress MLA in the state, Bayron Biswas, joining the Trinamool on Monday.

“More will join Trinamool Congress,” he claimed.

