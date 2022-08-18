Actor Kushagre Dua currently seen in ‘Bahot Pyar Karte Hai’, says he doesn’t want to get typecast and would like to play a role like late actor Sushant Singh Rajput essayed in ‘Pavitra Rishta’.

Kushagre, who has featured in shows like ‘Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin’ and ‘Divya Drishti’ said: “I wish to play positive now with some interesting shades and emotions. If I talk about my dream role, I would love to play a raw character Sushant played in ‘Pavitra Rishta’, which had so many different layers to play be it a possessive son, romantic guy or a gully boy. If not that I would love to play a don. Hope I find the opportunity soon.”

‘Pavitra Rishta’ is a 2009 Indian soap opera, that aired from 2009 to 2014. It is an adaptation of Tamil television series ‘Thirumathi Selvam’. In late 2018 and later in 2020 after the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, who played the role of the iconic character Manav, the series was rebroadcast on the channel.

He says: “I have been continuously playing negative roles since a long time now. But I don’t feel being typecast. I see each role as a new journey with fresh opportunities. As an actor instead of drawing comparison between the roles I play, I believe in making them more effective.”

“I feel negative roles allow an actor to experiment a lot and has its own pros and cons. So mostly I’m enjoying my part and so is my audience. I’m lucky to have another chance to work along with Sandeep Sikand sir after ‘Mehndi Hai Rachne Waali’. There is so much to learn from him and grow as an actor.”

Sushant Singh Rajput committed suicide at his home in Bandra, Mumbai in June 2020 aged 34.

