The makers of the upcoming caper thriller ‘Kuttey’ have decided to have a concert for the music launch of the film.

The musical evening will be organised for the unveiling of the songs from the film. The musical concert will be held at a sea-facing Juhu venue that will be decorated with lights, candles, and fresh flowers to settle the vibe of the film for the crowd.

Moreover, the audience has already experienced two chartbuster songs from the film, ‘Phir dan te dan’ and ‘Awaara dogs’ while the remaining songs will be unveiled at the music launch.

As per sources, “After ‘Maachis’, Vishal has considered Gulzar saab his mentor. Gulzar saab is also fond of the Bhardwajs, so, it is only fitting that he unveil the music of Aasmaan’s first film.”

The source further added that Gulzar will also recount a few poems on stage during the event, which will also see performances by Rekha and Vishal.

“Other musicians, like Vishal Dadlani, who has sung in the movie, will also perform at the do.”

Scheduled on January 10, the event will also see, Arjun Kapoor, Tabu, Naseeruddin Shah, Radhika Madan, Konkona Sensharma, Kumud Mishra, and Shardul Bhardwaj.

‘Kuttey’ is produced by Luv Ranjan, Vishal Bhardwaj, Ankur Garg and Rekha Bhardwaj under the banner of Luv Films and Vishal Bhardwaj Films, and presented by Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series.

The film’s music will be scored by Vishal Bhardwaj with lyrics penned by Gulzar. The film is all set to release on January 13, 2023.

20230107-170803