The Kuwait government has announced that citizens who have not been vaccinated against Covid-19 will be banned from travelling abroad.

The restriction will come into force from May 22, reports Xinhua news agency.

The government announced on Monday that pregnant women, women who are breastfeeding and children under 16 are not subject to the curb.

Meanwhile, the previous decree of banning non-Kuwaitis from entering the country will continue.

The government has decided to extend the partial curfew, running from 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. local time, until the end of Ramadan.

Kuwait has so far reported 277,832 coronavirus cases and 1,590 deaths.

–IANS

ksk/