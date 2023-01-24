WORLD

Kuwait cabinet resigns after disputes with Parliament

NewsWire
0
0

The Kuwaiti cabinet has resigned after disputes with opposition-led Parliament.

Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmed Nawaf al-Ahmed Al-Sabah submitted the cabinet’s resignation to Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal al-Ahmad al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Xinhua news agency quoted state media as saying.

Monday’s resignation was sparked by a deadlock between the executive and the legislative authority, state media cited the cabinet’s statement, without elaborating.

Parliament had been scheduled to convene on Tuesday.

The outgoing cabinet, which was sworn in in October, was the sixth in three years in Kuwait.

In September, Kuwait held its sixth election in a decade, forming an opposition-led Parliament.

20230124-105202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Ryan Burl takes five as Zimbabwe record historic ODI win against...

    UN report calls for strategic approach to address Palestinian crisis

    Philippine rescuers find two more bodies of missing sailors, 7 still...

    Sri Lanka announces 10-day quarantine curfew