Kuwait condemns Netanyahu’s plan to annex Jordan Valley

Kuwait City, Sep 12 (IANS) Kuwait condemned “in the strongest possible terms” Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s intentions to annex the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank if he wins re-election, the Kuwait’s Foreign Ministry said.

A source from the ministry said in a statement on Wednesday that such announcement is a “serious and flagrant violation” of the Palestinian peoples’ rights, international law and resolutions, Xinhua news agency reported.

Netanyahu’s statement represents a violation of all efforts to achieve a just and comprehensive peace, the source said.

He stressed the need for the international community to take its legal responsibilities in rejecting this declaration and consider it as “void with no legal effects on the legitimate and historical rights of the Palestinian people.”

He affirmed Kuwait’s principled and firm stance in support of the Palestinian issue to establish an independent Palestinian state on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital in accordance with international laws, the Arab Peace Initiative, and the international legitimacy.

Netanyahu said on Tuesday that he would annex the Jordan Valley in the occupied West Bank right after Israel’s Sept. 17 election, if he wins re-election.

–IANS

