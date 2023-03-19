WORLD

Kuwait court nullifies 2022 election results, reinstates previous Parliament

Kuwait’s Constitutional Court on Sunday annulled the 2022 National Assembly and brought back the 2020 Parliament, the media reported.

The ruling, which took immediate effect, saw members of the previous Parliament, including Speaker Marzouq Al-Ghanem, taking office, Xinhua reported citing Kuwait News Agency (KUNA).

The decision came after the Constitutional Court ruled that the election process in September 2021 in all the five electoral districts was null and void.

Last December, the Constitutional Court postponed its examination of appeals lodged by several electoral districts against the Parliamentary election results, according to KUNA.

In January, the then-Kuwaiti cabinet resigned, following a standoff between the government and the opposition-led Parliament over financial relief policies.

Earlier this month, the court announced it would rule on March 19 on the electoral appeals.

