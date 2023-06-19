WORLD

Kuwait forms new govt

NewsWire
0
0

Kuwait has formed a new government led by Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah.

Since Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah was appointed Prime Minister on July 24, 2022, this new government is the fifth one formed by him on Sunday which has 15 ministers, including five new ones, Xinhua news agency reported, citing Kuwait’s official news agency KUNA.

The new government witnessed the return of Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, while Sheikh Talal Khaled Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah remains the first Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, and Sheikh Salem Abdullah Al-Jaber Al-Sabah still serves as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

On June 7, the previous Kuwaiti government submitted its resignation to the country’s emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, according to KUNA.

A royal decree was issued on June 13 to reappoint Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as Kuwait’s Prime Minister.

20230619-053202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Israeli Parliament okays bill setting term limit for PM

    Afghan air raids kill 15 militants in Kandahar

    Arab FMs meet ahead of Arab League Summit in Saudi Arabia

    N.Korean Foreign Minister elected as politburo member