Kuwait holds forum to promote business legislation

Kuwait City, Nov 27 (IANS) Kuwait held the 3rd business law forum on Wednesday to promote the business legislation in the country.

The empowerment of investment in Kuwait needs solid legal legislation that creates a kind of reassurance for the private sector, Khaled Mahdi, secretary-general of the Kuwait’s Supreme Council for Planning and Development said, Xinhua news agency reported.

Such forums represent a good initiative for the private sector, which is in line with the vision of Kuwait that confirms the leadership of the private sector for development, he stressed.

For his part, Khalifah Al Yaqout, chairman of Al Yaqout Legal Group, a Kuwait’s company, said that the forum comes at a very important time as Kuwait aspires to implement its comprehensive development vision that needs an integrated legal environment and a comprehensive community awareness on the laws.

