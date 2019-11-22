Kuwait holds workshop on elimination of violence against women

Kuwait City, Nov 26 (IANS) The Kuwait Human Rights Society (KHRS) organized a workshop on Monday to mark the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.

The workshop, themed “Towards a National Vision to Eliminate Violence Against Women,” was held in Hawalli Province, the Xinhua news agency reported.

At the workshop, KHRS presented a draft law on combatting violence against women in the presence of human rights activists, diplomats and representatives of government bodies concerned with women.

Atyab Al-Shatti, KHRS’ attorney, told Xinhua that the draft law took into account the principles enshrined by the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the Convention on the Elimination of All Forms of Discrimination Against Women.

The draft law recommends the abolition of all discriminatory laws against women and the establishment of shelters for abused women, she said.

The workshop saw an initiative to promote gender equality and a project to combat violence and harassment against women in the workplace.

The 2019 theme for the International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women is “Orange the World: Generation Equality Stands Against Rape.”

