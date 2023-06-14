WORLD

Kuwait PM reappointed by royal decree

A royal decree has been issued to reappoint Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah as Kuwait’s Prime Minister, the state media reported.

The Emiri decree, signed by Kuwait’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, said that Sheikh Ahmad is responsible for nominating new cabinet members and submitting their names, Xinhua news agency quoted the state media as saying.

This decree, issued about a week after the Kuwaiti emir accepted the previous government’s resignation, came a week before the convening of the newly elected National Assembly, or Parliament, on June 20.

On June 6, Kuwaiti voters cast their ballots to elect the 17th National Assembly.

A total of 50 lawmakers were elected out of 207 candidates in the new legislative body for a term of four years.

Kuwait’s Parliament, reinstated in March following a Constitutional Court ruling on a previous dissolution, was dissolved by a royal decree in May this year.

Over the past years, tensions between Kuwait’s cabinet and Parliament have frequently resulted in cabinet reshuffles and dissolutions of the parliament.

Sheikh Ahmad was born in 1956 as the eldest son of Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah.

He served as the Kuwait National Guard’s deputy commander between November 2020 and March 2022 and was first appointed as the Prime Minister on July 24, 2022.

