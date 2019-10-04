Kuwait, US sign deal on aviation security cooperation

Kuwait City, Oct 8 (IANS) Kuwait and the United States on Tuesday signed a deal to bolster cooperation on aviation security.

The deal was inked by Kuwait Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the US Transportation Security Administration (TSA), Xinhua news agency reported.

After signing the agreement, DGCA’s President Sheikh Salman Al-Humoud Al-Sabah said that the deal encourages further cooperation between the two sides at administrative, technical, or security levels.

The current cooperation between the DGCA and the TSA led to vast improvement of security at Kuwait International Airport (KIA), he said, noting that KIA status has immensely improved regionally and internationally because of such collaboration.

David Pekoske, the TSA administrator, said that the level of cooperation between Kuwait and the United States was excellent.

“We both have worked very closely to get into improving aviation security in our respective countries,” he said.

–IANS

rt/