Kuwaiti PM’s visit to Egypt to boost ties: official

Kuwait City, Oct 20 (IANS) Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah’s upcoming visit to Egypt will further boost bilateral ties, Kuwaiti Deputy Foreign Minister Khaled Al-Jarallah said.

According to Xinhua news agency, the two-day visit from Sunday will significantly contribute to the continuing evolvement of such vibrant relation, as it comes on the heels of the visit by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi to Kuwait in August, he said.

The timing of the visit is also of great significance due to critical circumstances witnessed by the Middle East region, which calls for consultations and coordination between the two countries on the highest of levels, he noted.

Al-Jarallah also stressed the visit’s economic aspect.

During the visit, the Kuwaiti prime minister is expected to meet with the Egyptian president and prime minister, and sign accords and agreements, the Kuwait News Agency.

–IANS

sdr/