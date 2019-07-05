Kuwaitis plan to apply for ‘gay’ rights

Kuwait City, July 9 (IANS) A group of citizens in Kuwait have planed to submit a request to the Ministry of Social Affairs and Labour next month to announce a “gay” society in the Muslim nation where LGBTQI members can be prosecuted under a “debauchery” law.

The representative of the group told the Al-Rai Arabic daily on Monday: “A long discussion took place among 30 founding members, which resulted in taking a decision to make an application next month to the Ministrys to approve the establishment of the society under the name of ‘Freedom’,” the Arab Times reported

The representative added that the goal of the society was to promote awareness and culture.

He added homosexuals will be able to join the society provided that a member plays an active role in raising awareness and help community members who are subjected to harassment and persecution.

“We submitted a request in 2007 and was rejected, but this time the reasons are based on human, civil and economic rights of homosexuals…”

Homosexuality is illegal in Kuwait under the Sharia law.

