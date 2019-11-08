Kuwait’s emir accepts government’s resignation

Kuwait City, Nov 15 (IANS) Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah accepted on Thursday the resignation of the government submitted by the prime minister, the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) said.

The emir ordered the cabinet to serve as caretaker until a new government would be formed, the KUNA said.

Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sheikh Jaber Al-Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah has submitted the resignation of his government to the emir earlier on Thursday, Xinhua news agency reported.

The resignation was submitted by the prime minister to “rearrange the government tasks,” Tareq Al-Mizrem, official spokesman of the government, said in a statement without giving further details.

Kuwait experiences frequent cabinet reshuffles, with the latest cabinet formed less than two years ago.

–IANS

rt/