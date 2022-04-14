The return of Saudi and Kuwaiti Ambassadors to Lebanon proves that Kuwait’s initiative to restore ties between Lebanon and Gulf countries have succeeded, Kuwait’s Ambassador to Lebanon Abdel Aal Al-Qenai has said.

The return of Ambassador will lead to more rapprochement and cooperation for the benefit of the two brotherly countries between Lebanon and Kuwait, a statement by Lebanon’s Council of Ministers quoted Al-Qenai as saying on Wednesday.

He made the remarks during a meeting with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, who emphasised the depth of Lebanon-Kuwait ties while praising Kuwait for its unwavering support for Lebanon and its efforts to restore ties between Lebanon and Gulf states, Xinhua news agency reported.

To protest against the comments made by former Lebanese Information Minister George Kordahi, who criticised the Saudi-led coalition’s involvement in the civil war of Yemen, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain, all members of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), recalled their Ambassadors to Lebanon in October 2021.

Kuwait launched an initiative in January aimed at restoring ties between Lebanon and Gulf countries.

Last week, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait announced the return of its Ambassador to Lebanon, in a positive sign of a thaw in their tense ties.

The move came after Najib Mikati pledged to take the necessary and required measures to enhance cooperation with Saudi Arabia and other GCC members.

