KVIC appoints Sunil Sethi as advisor

New Delhi, Sep 26 (IANSlife) The Khadi and Village Industries Commission (KVIC) has appointed Indian fashion industry personality as its advisor. Sethi will advise the Commission on latest design interventions in the readymade garments segment as well as promotion of Khadi in India and abroad.

Sethi has succeeded the post for one year after fashion designer Ritu Beri.

As Chairman of the Fashion Design Council of India, which is represented by 400 designers, Sethi has been working to take Indian fashion industry global. He has over four decades of experience in global merchandising, where he has contributed significantly to the growth of Indian handicrafts, design and the textile industry, through many innovative and successful initiatives.

“Sustainable growth of Khadi in the fashion industry, both locally and internationally, is the key idea behind the appointment. KVIC has already marked its advent on the global platform and from here on we must capitalize on every opportunity. Khadi artisans are capable of producing the finest quality and the most unique fabric in the world and with the newest design innovations, Khadi can be a favourite of a vast global consumer segment,” KVIC Chairman, Vinai Kumar Saxena said.

Before being appointed Advisor to the KVIC, Sethi has discharged advisory roles in various government bodies like the HHEC, National Crafts Museum and Hastkala Academy, Ministry of Textile, Ministry of Tourism and Ministry of Culture. He has also served as Member, Board of Governors, at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

–IANS

pg/pgh