The Khadi India outlet at Connaught Place in New Delhi marked a sale of Rs 1.34 crores on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 this year, and broke its own previous record of Rs. 1.01 crore set on October 2, 2021.

Earlier, the highest single day sale of Khadi stood at Rs 1.29 crore that was recorded on October 30, 2021.

Commenting on this, KVIC Chairman Manoj Kumar attributed the increase in the sales of Khadi to the continuous backing of the Prime Minister. He said that due to the appeal of the Prime Minister, a large number of people, especially the youth, have been inclined to buy Khadi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has appealed on several occasions from national and international forums to buy Khadi and Village Industries products and has mentioned about promoting this sector. After the new Government took over in 2014, there has been tremendous growth in the sale of Khadi.

Since October 2016, the one-day sales at Khadi India’s flagship outlet in New Delhi’s Connaught Place has crossed Rs 1.00 crore mark on several occasions. This has been constantly mentioned by the Prime Minister in his radio talk “Mann ki Baat”.

Officials said that Prime Ministers’ message of adopting Khadi and strengthening the poor spinners and weavers financially has reached every nook and corner of the country through the radio programme “Mann Ki Baat”, the impact of this was seen on this Gandhi Jayanti sales.

