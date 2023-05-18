INDIA

KVT food court to serve meals for those observing fast

Devotees visiting the Kashi Vishwanath Dham temple will enjoy the facility of a food court where the meals, specifically consumed during fasts, are available.

Devotees observing fast during Shivratri, Sawan and on other religious festivals can savour ‘vrat ki thali’ here.

According to a press release issued by the management, many devotees of Baba Kashi Vishwanath observe fast during Shivratri and the month of Sawan. For their convenience, the food court has been opened on the temple premises. Special food for fast would be served here for the whole month of Sawan and during Shivratri.

Even on other days, any person observing fast can have customised meals here. Food will be served according to his order.

20230518-092006

