Kwoon Chung Southern beat Happy Valley 1-0 in HKFA Sapling Cup

Hong Kong, Oct 27 (IANS) A goal from Travis Major helped Kwoon Chung Southern defeat Happy Valley 1-0 at the 2019-20 HKFA Sapling Cup here on Sunday.

Paco Chan almost opened the score for Kwoon Chung Southern only five minutes into the game, but saw his shot cleared away by the Happy Valley defense, reports Xinhua news agency.

Kwoon Chung Southern kept on dominating the field and took the lead 1-0 in the 13th minute as Travis Major nodded the ball into the net after receiving a beautiful pass from Nikola Komazec.

Happy Valley did not give up and kept on trying for the equalizer as Lai Pui-kei sent a header towards the Kwoon Chung Southern goal but could not find the intended target in the 74th minute.

The score stood till the final whistle as Kwoon Chung Southern finished with a 1-0 victory over Happy Valley.

–IANS

kk/bc