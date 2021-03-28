Socialite and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner revealed in the latest episode of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” that doing a cameo in rapper Cardi B’s controversial WAP song video was the highlight of her career.

According to dailymail.co.uk, in the episode, the youngest member of the Kardashian family takes viewers backstage of the song where she is seen getting ready for her shot and meets Cardi B.

Talking to the rapper, Kylie said: “Oh my god I’m so excited, I’m so excited. It’s the highlight of my career. I can’t wait.”

To this, Cardi responded: “Thank you so much, you don’t understand, I prayed (for this).”

The “WAP” track released in 2020 and saw Kylie make a quick appearance in a leopard print outfit.

