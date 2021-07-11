Reality TV personality and make-up mogul Kylie Jenner has shared that temporary lip fillers helped her to overcome her deepest insecurities.

She shared in a new YouTube video that she wanted to get the procedure done to amp up her confidence as she was “insecure” about her “smaller lips”, reports mirror.co.uk.

“When I was younger I had an insecurity with my lips. I have temporary lip fillers and it was an insecurity of mine and it’s what I wanted to do,” Kylie said.

The video, which includes an appearance from her mother and personality Kris Jenner, comes after she openly spoke about her struggles as a teenager after her first kiss.

Kylie said the boy she kissed told her she had small lips and after that she started “over lining” her pout to make it look bigger.

In the video, Kylie said: “I was 17 when I launched Kylie Cosmetics. It feels weird that this is my life now, looking back at it though, makeup has just been a part of my DNA. I just knew in my soul that this was what I was supposed to do. I think I was meant to feel that way, to then find makeup and find my confidence.”

She also talked about the negativity she sometimes receives online.

“Being on the internet, people will pinpoint every single thing about you and make you realised things you would never realise in a million years. Make-up has always been a great way of self-expression for me. I just knew in my soul that this was what I was supposed to do,” she said.

