Kylie Jenner talks about experiencing ‘tons’ of pain 4 months after giving birth

Reality TV star Kylie Jenner treated her Instagram followers to another update on her postpartum transformation, sharing a picture of her hitting the gym.

“No days off!” the mom of two wrote alongside a mirror selfie of her posing in a matching brown sports bra and spandex set, reports aceshowbiz.com.

In another post on Instagram Story, she got candid about struggling with knee and back pain after giving birth to her son four months ago.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder shared alongside a picture of her on a treadmill, “4 months postpartum. I have been dealing w tons of back & knee pain this time so it slows down my workouts but I am on a mission to get strong again.”

Prior to this, Kylie took to her Instagram Story to talk about her weight gain and subsequent weight loss following her second pregnancy.

“Gained 60 lbs again this pregnancy,” the TV star wrote alongside a black-and-white shot of herself walking on a treadmill before noting that she had lost 40 lbs. She also added that she is “just trying to be healthy and patient.”

Kylie and Travis Scott (II) welcomed their second child, a boy, in February. The new bundle of joy joins the pair’s firstborn, 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster.

Kylie previously introduced her son as Wolf Webster, though she announced in the following month that her son would no longer go by that name.

20220614-174003

