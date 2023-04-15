ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Kylie Jenner, Timothee Chalamet enjoy taco date amid romance rumours

Make-up mogul Kylie Jenner and Hollywood star Timothee Chalamet have continued to add fuel to romance rumours between them.

‘The Kardashians’ star and the ‘Dune’ actor, who reportedly have been linked romantically since earlier this year, were spotted enjoying a taco date last weekend, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Last Friday, April 7, the makeup mogul and the ‘Call Me by Your Name’ star stepped out to Tito’s Tacos in Los Angeles. In photographs surfacing online, the 27-year-old could be seen waiting for a ride outside after attending an art show.

The reported couple, however, were not photographed together. They were unveiled to have enjoyed their tacos from the backseat of Kylie’s car.

Dating rumours between Kylie and Timothee emerged after Celebrity gossip account DeuxMoi posted on its Instagram page a screenshot of text messages from an anonymous tipster. I can confirm too about Timothee and Kylie,” read the message.

The informant further claimed to have “known about them since January” at Paris Fashion Week.

Kylie and Timothee were indeed seen among the attendees at the Jean-Paul Gaultier fashion show on January 25. While the alleged couple didn’t pose together, a resurfaced video saw the ‘Wonka’ star, who donned a black bomber jacket with cream-colored floral detailing, smiling while chatting with who appeared to be the 25-year-old mom of two.

On Thursday, April 13, Kylie’s car was spotted at Timothee’s Beverly Hills home. Her black Range Rover SUV could be seen driving up to the actor’s $11 million property, which he bought last year.

