Pop singer Kylie Minogue has teased details of her upcoming 16th studio album, and fans won’t have too long to wait to hear her new tunes.

The 54-year-old eternal singer has been busy in the studio, with reports back in September, suggesting she has been playing her efforts to record label bosses ahead of a release, reports ‘The Mirror’.

Now fresh details suggest some ‘old’ tracks will be included on the new record as Kylie plans to include a couple of tracks from her 2020 record- making Number 1 album ‘Disco’. The rationale is that Kylie wants to give some of the previously re-released tracks more time in the spotlight — and that she will then showcase them while on tour.

The singer herself told The Sun, quoted by ‘The Mirror’: “Because I didn’t get to tour ‘Disco’, I will be putting a number of disco tracks in there. I hope people love it. So far, I’m really touched by the engagement or re-engagement of Disco.”

It is implied Kylie will be kicking off 2023 by unleashing a brand new single early in the new year, with her new album due for release a few months later.

While a full-scale UK arena tour is also on the cards, which will see the superstar take to the stage for the first time in four years. She previously said of returning to the stage: “I’m dreaming of doing dates.”

“We are inching closer to doing something like that. Patience. I can’t wait. Keep your disco outfit not too far away.”

‘The Mirror’ further says that the promise of new music and live dates comes after it was suggested that Kylie could soon be heading to Las Vegas to head up a residency. She would follow in the footsteps of icons, including Celine Dion and Mariah Carey to present a series of performances from Sin City.

20221217-184603