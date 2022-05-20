IT infrastructure services provider Kyndryl has announced an alliance with leading Cloud firm NetApp to help customers transform their businesses.

Under the global alliance, Kyndryl and NetApp will help customers extract business value from unstructured data including text-based documents, photos, audio and video files, internet of things (IoT) sensors and other sources.

“The combination of our respective expertise and technology leadership will enable companies in all industries to transition more and more of their critical applications to the cloud, while driving valuable insights from their unstructured data across IT modernisation,” said Elly Keinan, Group President, Kyndryl.

The partners will align Kyndryl’s IT infrastructure and managed services expertise with NetApp’s strong leadership with the top public clouds along with its edge-to-core-to-cloud scalability to create new solutions.

“This momentum and collective success within key industries made it clear it was time to elevate our relationship with Kyndryl and work together on solutions that address similar challenges in other data-centric market segments,” said George Kurian, CEO, NetApp.

Kyndryl, an IBM’s spin-off company, and NetApp said they intend to co-design advanced storage infrastructure-as-a-service solutions to provide customers greater flexibility, versatility and value from the use of unstructured information and help companies derive business value from their data.

IBM, one of the oldest tech companies, entered a new digital era in the pandemic in NOvember last year with spinoff of its managed infrastructure business as a new entity called Kyndryl, for which India is a big growth market.

