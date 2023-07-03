INDIA

Kyrgios out of Wimbledon with wrist injury

NewsWire
0
0

Nick Kyrgios, who reached the men’s singles final at last year’s Wimbledon Championships, has withdrawn from the grass-court Grand Slam this year due to a wrist injury.

The 28-year-old Australian lost to Novak Djokovic in the 2022 Wimbledon final, before reaching the quarterfinals at the US Open, reports Xinhua.

He was away from the court for nearly six months after undergoing knee surgery in January, and lost to China’s Wu Yibing in the first match of his comeback at the Stuttgart Open last month.

“I’m really sad to say that I have to withdraw from Wimbledon this year,” Kyrgios wrote on social media. “I tried my hardest to be ready after my surgery and to be able to step on the Wimbledon courts again. During my comeback, I experienced some pain in my wrist during (preparations for the) Mallorca (Open).”

“As a precaution I had it scanned and it came back showing a torn ligament in my wrist. I tried everything to be able to play and I am disappointed to say that I just didn’t have enough time to manage it before Wimbledon,” said Kyrgios, who had been slated to play against Belgium’s David Goffin in the first round.

“I’ll be back, and as always, I appreciate the support from all my fans,” he said.

This year’s Wimbledon Championships open on Monday, as 23-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic begins his title defence with an opening round match against Argentina’s Pedro Cachin.

2023070333031

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NIA conducts searches in Telugu states in Maoist recruitment case

    Kolhapur Airport to get new terminal building with enhanced capacity

    Soldier dies in accidental fire in J&K’s Poonch

    DSF expands partnership with Bhaichung Bhutia Football Schools to support budding...