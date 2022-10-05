Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker Talant Mamytov on Wednesday declared his resignation at a meeting of the Jogorku Kenesh, the country’s parliament.

Speaking at the meeting, Mamytov outlined the parliament’s vital role in stabilizing the country’s socio-political situation.

“Jogorku Kenesh has always assumed responsibility in the most difficult periods, fulfilled its duty in the interests of the country,” he noted, adding that critical decisions had been made, including those related to the Constitution.

At the end of his speech, Mamytov expressed gratitude to his colleagues for the trust placed in him, emphasising that the decision to resign was made of his own will.

Mamytov has been parliament speaker since December 2021.

