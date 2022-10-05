WORLD

Kyrgyz parliament speaker resigns

NewsWire
0
0

Kyrgyz Parliament Speaker Talant Mamytov on Wednesday declared his resignation at a meeting of the Jogorku Kenesh, the country’s parliament.

Speaking at the meeting, Mamytov outlined the parliament’s vital role in stabilizing the country’s socio-political situation.

“Jogorku Kenesh has always assumed responsibility in the most difficult periods, fulfilled its duty in the interests of the country,” he noted, adding that critical decisions had been made, including those related to the Constitution.

At the end of his speech, Mamytov expressed gratitude to his colleagues for the trust placed in him, emphasising that the decision to resign was made of his own will.

Mamytov has been parliament speaker since December 2021.

20221005-150203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Pyongyang remains unresponsive to Seoul’s calls over hotlines

    French MPs get death threats over support for vax pass

    Encounter breaks out at Nowgam in Srinagar

    N. Macedonia’s PM rules out early elections after Oppn rally