Ruslan Kazakbaev was relieved of his post as Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan, the Kyrgyz President’s press service said.

The corresponding decree was signed on Friday by President Sadyr Zhaparov, Xinhua news agency reported.

By another decree, Zhaparov appointed Jeenbek Kulubaev as acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, the President’s press service added, without providing reasons for the dismissal.

Kazakbaev has served as Kyrgyz Foreign Minister since October 2020. Kulubaev previously served as Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential administration of Kyrgyzstan.

