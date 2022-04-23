WORLD

Kyrgyz Prez dismisses Foreign Minister

NewsWire
0
1

Ruslan Kazakbaev was relieved of his post as Foreign Minister of Kyrgyzstan, the Kyrgyz President’s press service said.

The corresponding decree was signed on Friday by President Sadyr Zhaparov, Xinhua news agency reported.

By another decree, Zhaparov appointed Jeenbek Kulubaev as acting Minister of Foreign Affairs, the President’s press service added, without providing reasons for the dismissal.

Kazakbaev has served as Kyrgyz Foreign Minister since October 2020. Kulubaev previously served as Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential administration of Kyrgyzstan.

20220423-062809

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Indonesia’s capital bans midnight sale ahead of Eid al-Fitr

    65,000 foreign employees benefited from Saudi Arabia’s labour reforms: Ministry

    Security forces kill 6 terrorists in Pakistan: Army

    N.Korea in festive mood ahead of late leader’s birth anniversary