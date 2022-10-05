The parliament of Kyrgyzstan elected a new Speaker, Nurlanbek Shakiev, at a meeting.

According to the results of a secret voting, Shakiev, 45, was elected Speaker of the parliament on Wednesday with 80 deputies in favour and six against, Xinhua news agency reported.

Shakiev was elected a Deputy of the parliament of the 7th convocation in 2021. He is the leader of the Ata-Zhurt Kyrgyzstan faction.

In 2006-2010, he served as Press Secretary of former President Kurmanbek Bakiev, and later as his adviser. From 2010 to 2011, he was Minister of Culture and Information. In 2017, he founded the NewTV channel.

Shakiev will replace Talant Mamytov, who resigned earlier on Wednesday.

20221006-033401