Kyrgyzstan reopens borders for foreign citizens

The government of Kyrgyzstan has announced its decision to resume the entry of foreigners from all countries, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said.

Foreign citizens can now enter Kyrgyzstan by regular flights via the country’s three international airports in compliance with the requirements to prevent the importation and spread of Covid-19, Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying on Saturday.

Kyrgyzstan requires travellers to get a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test results dated no more than 72 hours before arrival.

Employees of sanitary and quarantine services of Kyrgyzstan will check passengers for PCR test results and conduct thermometry on board the aircraft upon arrival.

In case of expiration of the PCR test (72 hours) due to objective reasons related to flight duration or flight delay, the foreign travellers will be required to take another PCR test upon arrival.

In addition, the government decided to allow entry of foreigners to Kyrgyzstan as international observers for the presidential and parliamentary elections scheduled for 2021 at the invitation of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and other state bodies of the country.

Kyrgyzstan closed its borders on March 22 after the country registered its first Covid-19 cases were reported in the country by cancelling all international and domestic flights.

The country has so far reported 74,774 confirmed cases and 1,290 deaths, with 66,538 recoveries.

–IANS

ksk/