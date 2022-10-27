INDIA

Kyrgyzstan woman held at IGI with gold worth Rs 3.5 cr

A Kyrgyzstan national was held at the Indira Gandhi International Airport by the Customs officials for allegedly trying to smuggle in 7.5 kg gold worth Rs 3.5 crore, officials said on Thursday.

A senior Customs official said that the woman arrived at the IGI Airport from Kyrgyzstan on Thursday.

“She attempted to smuggle in four gold bars by hiding them in ingeniously made pockets in the body shaper worn by her. She failed to produce relevant documents for the seized gold,” the official said.

He added that the accused did not declare the said gold bars collectively weighing 7.5 kg at the Red Channel before the officers with deliberate intention to clear the impugned goods clandestinely.

“Therefore, the said recovered goods were seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act. We have booked a case of smuggling of gold in this respect,” said the official.

The woman was produced before a local court, which remanded her to 14-day judicial custody.

