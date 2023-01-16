Following the face-off between the BJP and AAP, the Delhi Lt. Governor (L-G) on Monday approved January 24 as the date for the city’s Mayoral polls.

The note from the L-G’s office said: “I have perused the note at pre pages and as proposed, I approve the convening of the meeting of Municipal Corporation of Delhi on January 24 at 11 a.m.”

On January 12, the AAP-led Delhi government had proposed four dates — January 18, 20, 21 and 24 — for holding the polls to L-G V.K. Saxena, underlining that the MCD is without a Mayor for the last eight months.

“A proposal has been sent to the L-G for holding the Mayoral election in Delhi on January 18, 20, 21 or 24. He has been requested that the MCD has been working without a Mayor for the last eight months. Therefore, it is not good to delay it further,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia had tweeted.

The first meeting to elect the MCD Mayor on January 6 was adjourned due to a ruckus in the house over the oath administered to the aldermen nominated by the L-G.

20230116-134802