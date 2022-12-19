Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena has approved proposals to several projects aimed at transforming the national capital’s skyline and augmenting the infrastructure.

Some of the key projects include those by the Centre as well as other agencies. The L-G has approved the proposals after receiving them from the Delhi government.

The work on projects such as re-development of GPRA Colony in Srinivaspuri, pending since 2019; GPRA colony Sarojini Nagar, pending since August 2021; and the Urban Extension Road (UER-II) by NHAI, pending since September, 2021, etc., will start soon, officials said.

Meanwhile, a source at the L-G office said “Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena had to invoke his powers to recall files in terms of Rule 19(5) of the under Transaction of Business of the GNCTD Rules (ToBR), 1993, for the Delhi government to finally send 11 files of critical infrastructure importance to the national capital, to the L-G for approval”. The Rule 19(5) of the ToBR, empowers the L-G to recall files pending inordinately with Ministers/ Chief Minister, in public interest.

Once the L-G Secretariat invoked the said rule, files that had been pending for years and months, were duly approved and signed by the Environment Minister and the Chief Minister within a few days and sent to the L-G for approval, added the source.

These files pertaining to clearances for translocation or afforestation of trees had been pending with the Environment Department for quite some time.

Even as the L-G had consistently raised the issue of undue delay with the Chief Minister in many of their meetings, he had also written twice to the Chief Minister flagging the inordinate and unexplained delay in granting permissions by the Environment Department, and asked the CM to ensure speedy disposal.

Apart from this, while clearing the file for construction in IIT Delhi, which had been pending approval for more than an year and half, the L-G had noted on file that clearance for such projects of national importance be expedited, said the L-G office source.

Other proposals in this regard includes the construction of CISF Residential Quarters at Saket, construction of Road Over Bridge and Road Under Bridge at Sultanpuri, Nangloi, Group Housing Residential Project at Roshanara Road, road construction on stretch between Parmanand Chowk to Kingsway Camp and the widening of Burari Road.

The said proposals had been kept pending by the Environment Department despite land being provided for compensatory afforestation and amounts as applicable being paid, the L-G Secretariat official said.

