INDIALIFESTYLE

L-G inaugurates Jammu’s first Tulip Garden at Sanasar

NewsWire
0
0

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday inaugurated Tulip Garden at Sanasar in Ramban district, the first such park for Jammu Division.

Congratulating the tourists and local residents on the occasion, the Lt Governor said the Garden spread over 40 Kanals with 2.75 lakh Tulip bulbs of 25 different varieties, situated amid lush green woods in Ramban district, will provide major impetus to tourism and trade activities.

Observing that the tourism potential of Jammu is unique in many ways, the Lt Governor said with breathtaking natural beauty, rich cultural heritage, magnificent cuisine and warm hospitality, it can create a niche for itself on global tourism map, and administration is committed to ensure all the necessary infrastructure and resources.

“As a ‘Tourism Mission’ initiative 75 new destinations, 75 Sufi/religious sites, 75 new cultural, heritage sites and 75 new tracks are being developed in J&K to open up new economic avenues for fulfiling the aspirations of the people,” said the Lt Governor.

Development of water parks at twin cities of Jammu & Srinagar, establishment of cultural centres at Ramban, Udhampur, Kathua, Jammu, Rajouri and Poonch will help in building local capacities, boost employment and favourable climate to entrepreneurship, he added.

20230408-200203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Wed-tech platforms make wedding planning a breeze

    ‘Nearly 134 lakh water tap connections provided in AMRUT scheme’

    IPL 2022: Umran Malik continues to make giant strides in world...

    Not staying floor test, SC on Shiv Sena plea against Governor’s...