After the ruckus erupted on the first day of MCD House and the proceedings were halted over the nominated councillors, the L-G House said that the Lt. Governor had nominated 10 persons in pursuance of the powers vested on him.

“The Lt. Governor, who is the “Administrator” has nominated 10 persons in pursuance of the powers vested in him vide Section 3(3)(b)(i) of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act (DMC Act), 1957,” the L-G House added.

The statement from L-G Secretariat said, “The Section 3(3)(b)(i) of the DMC Act, 1957, reads as follows: “10 persons who are not less than 25 years of age and who have special knowledge or experience in municipal administration, to be nominated by the Administrator.”

That the “Administrator” is the Lt. Governor is unequivocally provided for vide Section 2(1) of the MCD Act, 1957. Section 2(1) of the DMC Act, 1957, reads as follows: “Administrator means the Lt. Governor of the National Capital Territory of Delhi, it added.

“The above is the factual, legal and constitutional provision and any attempts to deviate from it/create confusion regarding it by the Aam Aadmi Party is nothing but its characteristic politics of deceit, blatant lies and deliberate attempts at misleading,” the statement said.

Meanwhile, MCD presiding officer, who was nominated by L-G to preside over the mayoral election, said, “We have informed the situation to the L-G and now he will decide the further date for the meeting of councillors.”

