Delhi Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena terminated the services of 400 ‘specialists’ appointed by the AAP government in various departments, drawing the ire of the ruling party.

Terming it “unconstitutional” move, the AAP said that the L-G is “hell-bent upon paralysing the Delhi government and destroying the national capital”.

“The L-G does not have the power to do so. He is acting illegally and against the Constitution. His only purpose is to find new ways every day to paralyse the Delhi government, causing the people of Delhi to suffer. These individuals were from top colleges and universities such as IIM Ahmedabad, Delhi School of Economics, NALSAR, JNU, NIT, London School of Economics, Cambridge, etc., and were doing excellent work in various departments. They were all hired following due process and administrative norms,” the AAP government said.

“He (L-G) chose to punish these 400 talented young professionals only because they chose to associate with the Delhi government. No principles of natural justice were followed when the L-G took this decision. Not even a single show cause notice was issued, and no explanation or clarification was sought at any stage. This unconstitutional decision will be challenged before the court of law,” it added.

The L-G’s office released a statement claiming that the appointments were made in a “non-transparent manner” and “without the necessary approvals” from the competent authority.

“Additionally, the appointments did not adhere to the mandatory reservation policy for SC, ST, and OBC candidates outlined by the Department of Personnel and Training. The Kejriwal government has not yet provided an immediate response to this development,” the statement noted.

It further stated that the L-G has approved the proposal from the Services Department to immediately terminate the services of these private individuals engaged as Fellows, Associate Fellows, Advisors, Deputy Advisors, Specialists, Senior Research Officers, Consultants, and others in various departments and agencies of the Delhi government.

