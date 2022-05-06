LIFESTYLE

LA County Fair celebrates 100 years of tradition

The Los Angeles County Fair has returned after a two-year Covid-induced hiatus to celebrate its 100th anniversary.

The return of the fair, at the Pomona Fairplex in Southern California, came on Thursday, reports Xinhua news agency.

The theme for this year’s fair is “Back To Our Roots”.

Visitors can an array of delicacies, wacky carnival games and the sight of hogs racing, according to organisers.

Since its debut in 1922 as a small agricultural exposition, the fair has transformed into an annual gathering for multiple generations of families across Southern California, typically welcoming more than 1 million guests.

Following its cancellation in 2020 and a scaled-down version in September 2021 in response to the pandemic, the 2022 fair has been carefully planned out by organisers for a full-scale return this year, said Fairplex CEO and President Walter Marquez.

He said the fair is expected to meet or exceed 2019 attendance of 1.1 million visitors.

The fair will run through May 30.

