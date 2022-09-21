SPORTSFOOTBALL

LA Galaxy eye move for Luis Suarez, say reports

Veteran striker Luis Suarez is in talks about a possible move to the U.S. Major League soccer club Los Angeles Galaxy, according to media reports in Uruguay.

The 35-year-old’s contract with Montevideo outfit Nacional is due to expire in November, meaning he would be free to join the Californian side as a free agent the following month.

Media reports said the Galaxy viewed Suarez as an ideal replacement for Javier “Chicharito” Hernandez, who is expected to leave the club in December, reports Xinhua.

Nacional president Jose Fuentes confirmed on Tuesday that the former Liverpool and Barcelona player would not extend his existing contract.

“When the (current) championship ends, Luis Suarez will leave Nacional. I am not going to generate false expectations,” Fuentes told the Punto Penal television program.

Suarez has scored four goals and provided three assists in 10 matches since rejoining his original club as a free agent in July.

