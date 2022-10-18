Real Madrid return to La Liga action on Wednesday following their comfortable win at home to FC Barcelona on Sunday, when they visit bottom side Elche.

Newly-crowned Ballon d’Or winner Karim Benzema will lead the Madrid attack, although coach Carlo Ancelotti is likely to maintain his policy of squad rotation, with Rodrygo, Nacho Fernandez and Antonio Rudiger — who will wear a protective face mask after his injury last week — all possible starters.

Thibaut Courtois remains doubtful with a back problem, although he is expected to be back at the weekend.

Elche appointed Jorge Almiron as coach last week and he led them to a creditable 2-2 draw away to Valencia last Saturday which should have been a 3-2 win after the referee disallowed a third Elche goal to instead award them a free kick.

Wednesday also sees Valladolid at home to Celta Vigo in a game between two sides whose football has not matched their results. Valladolid lost 1-0 away to Espanyol at the weekend, while Celta were beaten 2-1 at home by Real Sociedad, reports Xinhua.

Real Betis moved into the top four with a 3-1 win at home to Almeria on Sunday, and they have another Andalusian derby as Manuel Pellegrini’s side makes the short trip to face Cadiz.

Cadiz are slowly improving after a poor start to the season, but have fitness doubts over Ivan Alejo and Alvaro Gimenez, and Betis should be too strong for them despite the absence of Nabil Fekir through injury.

Real Sociedad aim to stretch their winning run to eight games when they entertain Mallorca, who travel after a narrow 1-0 defeat at home to Sevilla.

Mikel Oyarzabal, Ali Cho and Umar Sadiq are still out for the home side, but with Alex Sorloth, Take Kubo and Brais Mendez in excellent form, Real Sociedad are clear favorites for another three points.

Elsewhere, FC Barcelona will try to recover from their defeat in the ‘El Clasico’ when they face Villarreal.

