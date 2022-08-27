SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

La Liga: Ancelotti and Xavi both look towards end of the transfer window

Both Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti and his Barcelona counterpart Xavi Hernandez on Saturday explained what they expect from the closing days of the transfer window.

With the window closing on August 31, most eyes are on possible departures at Real Madrid and the club’s options of buying a striker to provide backup to Karim Benzema.

However, Ancelotti said he would be putting his confidence in Mariano Diaz, who many had expected to leave before the end of the month, reports Xinhua.

“I am counting on Mariano; he has the best striker in the world ahead of him and it is much harder for him to get a game than others,” said Ancelotti, who was less clear about the future of Marco Asensio.

“We have a lot of resources in our squad and if Marco leaves, we are not going to sign anyone, because we don’t need to,” he said.

Ancelotti also confirmed that former Real Betis midfielder Dani Ceballos would be staying at the club, commenting that “he wants to stay and we are delighted.”

“From next week onwards, we have a game every three days and he will play more because he deserves to,” commented the Italian in his pre-game press conference ahead of Sunday’s visit to Espanyol.

In Barcelona, Xavi also spoke to the press and said he was happy with Jordi Alba and Alejandro Balde at left-back — which appears to rule out a move for Marcos Alonso. However, the Barca coach made it clear he didn’t have confidence in Sergino Dest, saying “he knows the situation with the club and my opinion about him.”

“The intention of the club is to strengthen at right-back,” said Xavi, who added that it would be very difficult for Barcelona to sign Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva.

