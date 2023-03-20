SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

La Liga: Bottom of the table Elche sack coach Machin

NewsWire
0
3

Struggling La Liga side Elche announced on Monday that they have fired Pablo Machin as first-team coach in the wake of their 2-0 defeat to Real Sociedad that leaves them on the verge of relegation.

Machin leaves his job after 12 games in charge which saw two wins, three draws and seven defeats, although the nine points the club earned over that period was a vast improvement on the four points that came from their first 14 matches of the season, reports Xinhua.

“Elche Club de Futbol announces that Pablo Machin will not continue as coach of the first team. The Club wants to thank the coach for his work and commitment during his time as a green-and-green player.”

“Elche Club de Futbol wants to wish Machin and his coaching staff all the good luck both on a personal level and in his professional career,” explained a brief statement on the club website.

Machin was Elche’s third ‘permanent’ coach this season after Francisco Rodriguez and Jorge Almiron, although the club was also under the temporary control of Alberto Gallego and Sergio Mantecon as Francisco and Almiron departed in the opening months of a disastrous campaign.

20230320-235203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UEFA Champions League semifinal: Pep’s City take first-leg honours with 4-3...

    FC Goa appoint Gorka Azkorra and Joel Dones as part of...

    Premier League: Chelsea, Arsenal take to the field in mid-week action

    Real’s history and its band of die-hard followers make our job...