SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

La Liga: Christensen’s calf injury adds to Barcelona’s injury woes

NewsWire
0
0

FC Barcelona’s injury problems have mounted up again with the news that central defender Andreas Christensen has suffered a calf injury in his left leg.

The 26-year-old had to leave the pitch in the 18th minute of Thursday’s Euro 2024 qualifier between Denmark and Finland, and early indications are that he could be sidelined for at least two weeks.

If that is the case, Christensen will miss at least Barca’s visit to bottom side Elche on April 1 and the return leg of their Copa del Rey semifinal against Real Madrid on April 5, when his side will defend a 1-0 first-leg advantage.

Christensen joined Barca from Chelsea over the summer and has become a key part of a defense that has conceded just nine goals in La Liga all season. His pace, power in the air and ability to play the ball out of defense have all been key to his impressive first season, and his loss through injury would be a blow to coach Xavi Hernandez.

Christensen’s injury comes at a bad moment for Barca, who still have midfielder Pedri and winger Ousmane Dembele recovering from long-term injuries, while Ronald Araujo suffered a groin injury in Barca’s 2-1 win over Real Madrid before the international break.

There is also doubt over the fitness of Frenkie de Jong, who didn’t join the Netherlands’ national team squad due to a muscle problem, while in-form winger Raphinha is suspended for the visit to Elche.

20230324-151804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    FIFA World Cup: Morgan Freeman, BTS’ Jung Kook lit up opening...

    Union Berlin snatch late win over Malmo in UEFA Europa League

    ISL 2022-23: It will be an equal game against Kerala Blasters...

    2nd phase of I-League to start on March 5