SPORTSFOOTBALLWORLD

La Liga clubs Betis, Bilbao, Osasuna move into last-16 stage of Copa del Rey

NewsWire
0
0

Copa del Rey holders Real Betis came back from a goal down away to fourth-tier Ibiza Islas Pitusas to win 4-1 and ensure their place in the last 16 of the tournament on Thursday night.

Ibiza briefly threatened an upset when Jose Miguel Bernal put them ahead midway through the first half, but Betis reacted strongly after the break, with striker Willian Jose scoring twice, along with Edgar Gonzalez and Nabil Fekir to ease Betis’ progress.

Athletic Bilbao cruised past Eldense 6-1 in a game the Basque side took control of after goals in the 35th minute from Nico Williams and in the 40th from Alex Berenguer.

Oier Zaraga, Berenguer again, Iker Muniain and an own goal settled the match in the second half as Athletic produced a display of clinical finishing, reports Xinhua.

Osasuna had to work much harder away to third-tier Gimnastic Taragona, with the home side forcing extra time thanks to Pablo Fernandez cancelling out Kike Garcia’s first-half opener for the top-flight side.

Fernandez was then sent off with six minutes of normal time left to play, but it wasn’t until a minute before the end of extra time that Eric Montes put the ball into his own net to give Osasuna a 2-1 win.

The draw for the next round is on Saturday, with the games to be played on January 17th, 18th and 19th.

20230106-102405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    I-League 2022-23: Sreenidi Deccan register 3-2 win over Churchill Brothers

    Brazil to play Ghana, Tunisia in pre-World Cup friendlies

    Leckie match winner takes Australia into knockouts, eliminates Denmark and Tunisia

    I-League 2022-23: Dominant Churchill Brothers defeat Sudeva Delhi 2-0