The Barcelona-based La Liga club Espanyol on Friday confirmed the sacking of coach Vicente Moreno and Director of Sport, Joaquin Perez Rufete with two games still left to play this season.

The club presided over by Chinese businessman Chen Yansheng announced the decision two days after a 2-1 defeat to Alaves left Espanyol 13th in the classification with 40 points from 36 games, in no danger of relegation, but with no chance of competing for a place in Europe.

Moreno was close to completing his second season at the club, with the former Mallorca boss leading them to promotion from the second division in his first campaign in charge, while assuring they stayed in the division this time around, reports Xinhua.

“RCD Espanyol have decided on the no-continuity of Vicente Moreno as first-team coach. The club recognizes and is grateful for the work of the coach and his technical staff for these two years in which they achieved promotion and consolidation in the top division,” says the communique.

Moreno can consider himself unfortunate to lose his job, but the Spanish press reported that his poor relationship with some players, such as top-scorer Raul de Tomas was a factor in the club’s decision.

