La Liga: Europe on the horizon for several clubs in Spain’s Matchday 28 (preview)

The 28th round of matches in La Liga kicks off on Friday night with a game that is significant at both ends of the table as Atletico Madrid entertain Cadiz.

Atletico play early to allow them to prepare for next week’s Champions League clash against Manchester United and have their confidence boosted after three consecutive wins, backed by more assured displays in midfield and defense, while Cadiz’s first home win of the season last weekend against Rayo Vallecano boosted their survival hopes.

Bottom of the table Levante’s 3-1 defeat in Bilbao on Monday ended their run of seven points from three games, and with seven points between them and safety, the Valencia-based outfit has to win its home game against Espanyol, although they will be without captain Jose Luis Morales due to a knee injury.

Granada has Ruben Torrecilla in charge after Robert Moreno was sacked last week and he makes his debut with a home game against Elche. Granada have slipped deep into trouble with six defeats in seven games and need to change that dynamic against a rival that was unlucky to lose to Barca last weekend.

Villarreal prepare for their Champions League visit to Juventus with a home match against Celta Vigo and despite the temptation to rotate his squad ahead of next week’s European clash, Villarreal coach Unai Emery needs an improvement on last weekend’s defeat to Osasuna, which left their European place for next season in the balance.

Saturday’s last game sees former Getafe coach Jose Bordalas take his current Valencia side to play his former club, whose recovery ground to a halt last week when they lost to Espanyol.

Sunday kicks off with a vital match for both Rayo Vallecano and Sevilla, with the home side looking to end a run of eight matches without a win, while Sevilla have to improve on last weekend’s draw to Alaves which left them eight points behind Real Madrid.

Rayo will be grateful for a week without midweek Cup action, while Sevilla travel after Thursday’s Europa League tie at home to West Ham.

Betis look to be tiring after playing in three competitions (league, Copa del Rey, and Europa League) in 2022 and Athletic Club Bilbao will look to keep their hopes of qualifying for Europe alive when they visit the Benito Villamarin Stadium.

Betis looked weary in Wednesday’s 2-1 Europa League defeat to Eintracht Frankfurt, while Athletic, who is likely to be without defender Inigo Martinez, recovered from their Copa del Rey disappointment with a 3-1 win against Levante, reports Xinhua.

There is a Basque derby between Real Sociedad, who need points to remain in the top-six, and Alaves, who is looking to escape the relegation zone, before Sunday’s last match see Barcelona at home to Osasuna.

Barcelona are another side in Europa League action on Thursday and have little time to recover, which could allow Osasuna coach Jagoba Arrastate the chance to celebrate his new contract with three points in the Camp Nou.

Mallorca and Real Madrid close the round of matches on Monday night, with La Liga allowing Real Madrid, who fought back to beat Paris Saint Germain on Wednesday night, more time to recover than both Barcelona and Sevilla, who were in Europa League action on Thursday.

Mallorca have dropped close to the relegation zone following a run of four consecutive defeats and if results elsewhere don’t go their way, Luis Garcia’s side could start the match in the relegation zone.

