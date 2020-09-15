La Liga football schools organise online sports sessions in India

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) La Liga’s grassroots football development programme in India, La Liga Football Schools (LLFS) along with India On Track organised a five-day e-training sessions. The sessions saw over 166 LLFS students across 34 cities in India taking part.

This virtual sports festival and e-training sessions conducted by UEFA Pro acclaimed coaches, who are also part of the LLFS team conducted a high level of training, which includes nutrition, fun, games, and challenges to the youth and kept them motivated and gain more interest and knowledge about the game even during these unprecedented times.

India On Track partnered with some of the world’s leading sporting entities to host an online sports festival which saw La Liga as one of their partners.

The festival had interactive sessions on football and other sports for children aged 5-18 years. At the end of the festival, training scholarships and merchandise were given to the participants who won skill challenges set by the technical partners.

